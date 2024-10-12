Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$2.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

