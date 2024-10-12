Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.85. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CXB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.12.

CXB opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

