CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Up 209.4% in September

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.9 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

ACNDF opened at C$0.88 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

