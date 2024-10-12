CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Up 209.4% in September

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.9 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance
ACNDF opened at C$0.88 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand India Trust
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.