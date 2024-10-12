Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

