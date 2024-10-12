Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CWST opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.08.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

