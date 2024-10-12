Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $207.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

CBOE stock opened at $205.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

