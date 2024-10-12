Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

