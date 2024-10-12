Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 902 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

