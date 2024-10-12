Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73,448 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $111.83 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.