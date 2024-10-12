Charles Park Buys 15,000 Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £48,150 ($63,015.31).

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £418.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4,614.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.84. North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.50 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is -17,142.86%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.