Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 83,696 Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX) Stock

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 83,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £6,695.68 ($8,762.83).
Renalytix Price Performance
Shares of RENX stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. Renalytix Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.35.
About Renalytix
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renalytix
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.