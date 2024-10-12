Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,323 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.