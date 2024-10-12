Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 136.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Climb Global Solutions by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

