Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %
Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
