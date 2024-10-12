Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions N/A -$14.94 million N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $8.14 billion $183.49 million 12.76

Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.85% -28.94% -10.67%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 55 306 588 23 2.60

As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions rivals beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

