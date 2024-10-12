Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.06.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $241.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

