Contrasting authID (NASDAQ:AUID) & Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Movella and authID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 1 0 3.00 authID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Movella presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 8,233.33%. Given Movella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than authID.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella -$559,000.00 -2.72 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A authID $190,000.00 370.71 -$19.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Movella and authID”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than authID.

Profitability

This table compares Movella and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A N/A N/A authID -2,401.88% -106.67% -92.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of authID shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of authID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Movella has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Movella beats authID on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

