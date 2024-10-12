Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stake Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $553,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPAY opened at $339.32 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $342.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.10.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.83.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

