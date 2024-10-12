Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

