Creative Planning Buys 7,155 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $9,260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 581,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.41 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

