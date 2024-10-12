Critical Analysis: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) versus Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) and Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Meiji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -1.58% -4.68% -2.50% Meiji N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $83.57 million 3.23 -$4.94 million ($0.02) -177.50 Meiji N/A N/A N/A $74.24 0.18

This table compares ChromaDex and Meiji”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Meiji has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex. ChromaDex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meiji, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ChromaDex and Meiji, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meiji 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Meiji.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners. The company also offers ethical pharmaceutical products, including drugs for infectious and CNC disorders, vaccines, blood plasma products, generic drugs, and animal health products. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

