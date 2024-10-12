Critical Comparison: UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) versus Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMC and Roadzen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Roadzen $46.72 million 1.32 -$99.67 million ($3.00) -0.30

Profitability

UMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roadzen.

This table compares UMC and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81%

Risk and Volatility

UMC has a beta of 22.05, suggesting that its stock price is 2,105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMC and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Roadzen has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Roadzen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than UMC.

Summary

UMC beats Roadzen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

(Get Free Report)

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

