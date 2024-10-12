Critical Contrast: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) & Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) and Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Elementis shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Elementis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific -325.87% -48.01% -18.56% Elementis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $46.68 million 1.08 -$155.47 million ($1.23) -0.34 Elementis N/A N/A N/A $0.24 7.91

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Elementis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elementis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elementis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Danimer Scientific and Elementis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 3 0 0 2.00 Elementis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Elementis.

Summary

Elementis beats Danimer Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company products are used in various applications, including additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, thermoforming, and injection-molded articles. It also markets its products to consumer packaging brand owners, converters, and manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

