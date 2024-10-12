Critical Survey: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) versus City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 13.45% 5.47% 1.86% City Office REIT -4.02% -1.07% -0.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and City Office REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 4.83 $13.66 million $0.54 39.37 City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.25 -$2.68 million ($0.36) -15.47

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 3 3 0 2.29 City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats City Office REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

