CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.51. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. As a group, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
