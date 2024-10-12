CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $835.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.51. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. As a group, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

