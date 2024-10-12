CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

CSX stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

