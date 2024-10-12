Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.