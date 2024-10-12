Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 281,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Astria Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,445,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXS stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

