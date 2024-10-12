Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 373,760 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 373,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,734 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

