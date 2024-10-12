Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

