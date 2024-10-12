Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $103,108,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,437,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

