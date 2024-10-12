Cwm LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $62.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

