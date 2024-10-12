Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $11,593,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

