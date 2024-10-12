Cwm LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,882 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.39% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.