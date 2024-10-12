Cwm LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,554 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 156,056 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 614,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,355,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

