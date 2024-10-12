Cwm LLC Purchases 98,116 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

