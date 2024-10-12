Cwm LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $275.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $278.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

