Czech National Bank Acquires 5,362 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

MRNA stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,665,819.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,665,819.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,184 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,331. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

