Czech National Bank Acquires 771 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $330.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average of $336.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

