Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Teradyne by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $131.91 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

