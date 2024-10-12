Czech National Bank Buys 2,948 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

