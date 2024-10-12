Czech National Bank Buys 3,717 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $177,439,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

