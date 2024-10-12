Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amcor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Amcor by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.19 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

