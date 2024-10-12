Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 601,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.