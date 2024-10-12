Czech National Bank Has $3.21 Million Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $45,453,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 379,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,258,000 after buying an additional 332,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

