Czech National Bank Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,249,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 553,429 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

