Czech National Bank Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Czech National Bank raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Quarry LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.