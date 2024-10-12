Czech National Bank Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

