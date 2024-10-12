Czech National Bank Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 462.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.44 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.