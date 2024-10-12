Czech National Bank Has $4.73 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $96.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

