Czech National Bank Has $5 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $106.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.